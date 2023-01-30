Tripura Assembly Election 2023: CM Manik Saha To Contest From Borodowali; TMC, Tipraha Motha Releases List Of Candidates

TRIPURA Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday filed his nomination for the upcoming Tripura elections from the Town Borodowali assembly district. In order to retain his position, the chief minister filed his nomination in the presence of the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Tripura Assembly election for the 60 seats is scheduled to be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will begin on March 2. The last day for filing nominations is January 30.

TMC Releases First List Of candidates

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released the first list of its candidates. In its first list, the Trinamool Congress announced the name of candidates for 22 seats out of the total 60 seats.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and inspiration of Hon'ble party Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the first list of candidates for the impending Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections 2023. pic.twitter.com/YyE78HzxEc — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 29, 2023

The list includes some prominent leaders of the party including Biplab Saha who has been given a ticket from Amarpur constituency, Sunam Dey from Kamalpur; Arjun Namasudra from Surma (SC); Milton Chakma from Karbook (ST), Narendra Reang from Santirbajar (ST); Kang Jari Mog from Jolaibari (ST) Bimal Nath from Bagbasa; and several others.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has announced that Trinamool Congress will contest for each of the 60 seats in the Tripura Assembly. Papiya Dutta has been officially nominated by the state's ruling party BJP to contest from the Agartala assembly seat.

First List Of Tipra Motha Out

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (Tipra Motha) also releases its list of candidates on Monday for the upcoming Tripura Assembly election.

The Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma-led party has fielded Nitai Sarkar, Swapna Debbarama, Biswajit Kalai, Ashish Das, MD Shah Alam Miah, Manav Debbarma, Abhijit Sarkar, Kshir Mohan Das, Abhhijit Malakar, Pathan Lal Jamatia, Nandita Debbarma Reang, and Ranjan Sinha among other candidates for the upcoming elections.BJP announces a list of 6 candidates for the upcoming

BJP Releases First List Of 48 Candidates

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP announced the list of candidates for 48 seats out of the total 60 seats including prominent leaders like Rajib Bhattacharjee from the Banamalipur constituency, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from the Dhanpur constituency, and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma from the Charilam constituency.