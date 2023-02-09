OPEN IN APP

    Tripura Poll 2023: BJP Releases Manifesto With Focus On 'Act East Policy'; 'Commitment Towards People,' Says Nadda

    Tripura Election 2023: The BJP released a party's manifesto for the upcoming state poll which is set to be held on February 16. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

    By Radha Basnet
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 01:56 PM (IST)
    BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda along with Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly election which is scheduled to be held on February 16. Releasing a 'Sankalp Patra', a vision document, Nadda said "it's not only a piece of paper, but it's a commitment towards the people."

    The elections for the 60 seats are scheduled to be held on February 16. While Meghalaya and Nagaland will go for voting on 27 February. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2.

    The last manifesto of BJP for Tripura included promises like jobs, AIIMS-like facilities in hospitals, pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, hiking monthly social pension to Rs 2,000, providing houses to 3.8 lakh families, drinking water to 53 per cent houses holds and others.

