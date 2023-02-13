'BJP To Get Over 36 Seats': Tripura CM Manik Saha Confident Of 'Tsunami-like' Poll Performance

AHEAD of the Tripura election which is scheduled to be held this month, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha expressed his confidence that BJP will improve its performance compared to the last assembly polls. Adding that the chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the definition of politics and no arithmetic works in front of the trust of people.

In an exclusive interview with the ANI, the Chief Minister said that BJP has improved the law and order situation in the state and there has been been a lot of improvement in railways, airways, national highways and internet connectivity.

"You've heard of a tsunami, something like that will happen. Anything can happen but it will not be less than 2018. In 2018, we got 36 seats and our alliance partner got 8 seats. So this time we will get more than 36 seats," he said.

"It's a history that after 35 years of rule, BJP removed the Communist (govt) here in a democratic way. Communists committed murders and violence here, so it is important that they do not return to power as violence cannot lead to development," Saha added.

The elections for 60 members Tripura assembly will be held on February 16. While Meghalaya and Nagaland will go for voting on 27 February. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2.

Earleir on February 9, BJP national president JP Nadda along with Saha released the party's manifesto for the upcoming election. Releasing a 'Sankalp Patra', a vision document, Nadda said "it's not only a piece of paper, but it's a commitment towards the people."

In the manifesto, the party has made several promises and said if the BJP wins a second consecutive term in office in Tripura, the party will expand the autonomy of tribal communities, increase financial aid to farmers, and create rubber-based industry-specific industrial zones.

BJP is contesting 55 seats in this election while ally partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five seats. In the 2018 election, IPFT won eight seats.

(With ANI Inputs)