'BJP Will Cross Majority Mark By 12 Noon On Counting Day': Amit Shah's Prediction For Tripura Election

AHEAD of the Tripura Assembly election which is scheduled to be held this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting a full majority in the state election. "you will see that before 12 PM on counting day, the BJP would have crossed the majority mark," Shah made a strong prediction for the upcoming election.

The home minister said BJP is seeking a mandate to make the state prosperous in the next five years, building on the development initiatives of the party-led government.

"We will increase our seats and also our vote share in Tripura. Congress and the Communist party have come together as they have accepted that they can't defeat BJP alone. We will form a government with full majority in the state," Shah told to ANI in an exclusive interview.

While speaking about the Tripura election, the home minister said there is no violence in the state and outlined the effective steps taken by the government to end the violence in the border state

"There is no violence in Tripura. The time has come to make Tripura prosperous. The double-engine government has taken several steps to fulfil its promises," he said during an interview with ANI.

When asked if Biplab Deb's replacement by Manik Saha as Tripura Chief Minister in May of last year sent a message about the BJP's central leadership controlling the state unit, Shah said some changes are made if the national parties need leaders at the central level. Adding that, he said, "I feel this is promotion, it should not be looked at from any other angle."

The elections for the 60 seats are scheduled to be held on February 16. While Meghalaya and Nagaland will go for voting on 27 February. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2.

Recently, the party released the manifesto for the upcoming election and several promises. The party said if the BJP wins a second consecutive term in office in Tripura, the party will expand the autonomy of tribal communities, increase financial aid to farmers, and create rubber-based industry-specific industrial zones.

Releasing a 'Sankalp Patra', a vision document, Nadda said "it's not only a piece of paper, but it's a commitment towards the people."

Meanwhile, attacking the Opposition Shah said Congress and CPI-M joining hands shows that they are not in a position to defeat BJP on their own and "it is a very good position" for the party.

In the previous lection which was held in 1018, the BJP created a record by ousting the Left Front government which ruled Tripura for 35 years from 1978.

The state will go to the polls on February 16. The BJP is contesting 55 seats while its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting the remaining five seats.