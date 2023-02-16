Tripura Assembly Election 2023: 81% Voter Turnout Recorded; CPM Leader, Polling Agents Injured In Violence

Tripura which went to polls on Thursday recorded a total of 81 per cent voter turnout till 4 PM. While the polling was mostly peaceful, sporadic incidents of violence were reported across the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said. Voting for the Tripura Assembly election began at 7 am and concluded at 4 pm.

A CPI(M) leader and two polling agents of the Left party were among three injured in separate incidents of violence in the state. The CPM leader, a local committee secretary, was attacked by unidentified miscreants in Boxanagar area in Sepahijala district. The injured leader was taken to health facility in the nearby area and his condition was reported to be stable, reported PTI, citing a police officer.

In Kakraban Assembly constituency, which falls in the Gomati district, two CPI(M) polling agents were severely beaten up.

In another incident of violence, a vehicle belonging to the polling agent of CPI(M) candidate Pabitra Kar came under attack. The vehicle was ransacked at Khayerpur in West Tripura district, he said.

Further, around 40-45 places reported EVM malfunctioning. However, the CEO said the malfunctioning machines were replaced and voting resumed. According to him, there were no report of booth jam or booth capturing till 3 pm.

Manik Saha, the chief minister of Tripura, who is running for office in the Town Bardowali district, was one of the early voters. He radiated assurance that the BJP will win an outright majority in the assembly.

After casting his ballot in the Ramnagar seat, opposition leader Manik Sarkar urged the electorate to "brave all odds" and cast their votes together in support of the formation of a new administration that will foster an atmosphere of democracy, peace, and calm.

Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Biplab Kumar Deb voiced assurance that the BJP will take home 40 of the state's 60 seats. Before voting in Udaipur, Deb made a prayer at the Tripureswari shrine.

As the voting progressed, the CPI(M) and the Congress thanked electors for exercising their democratic right to "restore democracy" by defying all obstacles.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman congratulated the voters for casting their votes in large numbers despite "terror tactics".

The northeastern state, where top leaders had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few days, is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy, the Left-Congress combine looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha making its debut at the hustings after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls.

The BJP-IPFT alliance, which had won 18 of 20 seats in the tribal areas last elections, however, is facing a tough challenge this time from the Tipra Motha, headed by erstwhile royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, given that the regional outfit had made a big splash in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls two years ago, bagging 18 of the 30 seats.

The BJP contested on 55 assembly seats, and its ally IPFT fielded candidates in six constituencies. The two parties will be having a friendly fight in one seat.

The Left Front contested on 47 seats and the Congress 13 in constituencies.

The TMC fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. Apart from that, there are 58 Independent aspirants in the fray. Votes will be counted on March 2.

(With inputs from agencies)