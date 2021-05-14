The decision was taken by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to control the surge in cases in the state. Read on to know more details about the same.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state of Kerala, the government has decided to impose a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram.

The decision was taken by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to control the spread of the coronavirus which is high in the above-mentioned cities.

What is a triple lockdown?

The term 'triple lockdown' stands for the police security and intervention at three different levels while a state or a city is under lockdown. This is implemented in order to minimise the surge in COVID-19 cases. The first lock is about maintaining the general containment strategy where the public places need to be monitored that people don't gather.

The second lock is for the places to make sure that the ones with whom the infected patients have come in contact are staying in quarantine. These are basically known as containment areas.

Meanwhile, the third lock is for the COVID-19 patients and their households to make sure that they don't step out of their homes and are practicing proper quarantine. This is because the ones who are infected have high chances to transmit the virus to others.

Lockdown extended in Kerala

Recently, it was announced that the CM of Kerala has decided to extend the lockdown till May 23. He said that the positivity rate of the COVID-19 is still high so the state government is extending the lockdown for a few more days. As per the government, all the essential services will be available. As per Thursday's data, Kerala has reported 39,955 new cases and 97 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which has taken the whole death tally to 6,150.

