‘Tried Your Best But Can’t Finish Me’: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Swipe At Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday countered Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray stating that Thackeray will not be able to finish him ever. “You (Thackerey), along with Congress, NCP, tried your best to finish me, you could not finish me then and won't be able to do it later,” Fadnavis said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"In 2019 polls, you came (to power) by showing PM Modi's photo; backstabbed BJP and then went with Congress and the NCP," he said while referring to the alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP.

Earlier on Wednesday, Thackeray while addressing workers of his faction in suburban Goregaon, had attacked the BJP and said, "I challenge Amit Shah that if you have guts, hold the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) polls in a month and also state Assembly elections."

Hitting back, Fadnavis said Thackeray's speech "reflected his disappointment".

"We got elected legitimately. Why did he and his party, which won in alliance with us, not tender their resignations before joining hands with the Congress, NCP? You should have had the courage to get re-elected and then go with the Congress-NCP," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also said the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP have tried to finish him politically for the past several years but would not be able to do so.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis asked if Thackeray's legislators had resigned and faced the electorate afresh after he broke the alliance with the BJP post the 2019 Assembly polls and joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Meanwhile, responding to the arrest of 20 Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Fadnavis said it was coordinated action by the agency and it would not be appropriate to speak on it now.