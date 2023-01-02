'Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn't': Eyewitness Who Followed Car Which Dragged Delhi Woman To Death

The car was identified by the police and five were apprehended after the car hit a woman and dragged her several kilometres.(Pic-ANI)

IN A shocking incident in New Delhi's Kanjhawala, where a 20-year-old girl was killed after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for kilometres on Sunday, an eyewitness narrated the horrific ordeal.

Deepak Dahiya, a confectionary shop owner on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village, told news agency ANI that the accused dragged the girl's body, which became entangled to their vehicle, for 18 to 20 kilometres and for about one and a half hours.

"It was 3:20 am...I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya told ANI.

After sometime, around 3:30 a.m., he told news agency ANI, the car took a u-turn, and the dead body of the woman was still stuck under the vehicle. The shop owner also said that the accused repeatedly drove on the road for about 4–5 kilometres by taking u-turns.

Dahiya also chased the accused and was in contact with the police.

I tried to stop them many times but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours they carried the girl's body for about 20 km,' he said.

According to Dahiya, after one and a half hours, the body was found in the car near Jyoti Village on the Kanjhawala Road, after which the accused fled.

"It could not be just an accident," Dahiya stressed.

Harendra Kummar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi, said that at the time of the incident, the girl fell off the scooty and was dragged under the vehicle for a long distance.

"The accused told police that the windows of the vehicle were closed and the music was playing on loud volume so they did not get to know...When they came to know they fled from the spot," DCP said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, summoned the Delhi police.

"The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," she said in a tweet.

"A very disturbing incident has come out. A girl was hit by a car and then dragged on the road. The car was driven by five people who were badly drunk. I have summoned Delhi Police to ask how will justice be provided to the girl. Secondly, I want to ask, despite the girl being dragged for kilometres, no check post was able to catch anything. No one stopped those drunk people. This is a very scary and shocking incident," she told the news agency ANI.