‘Tribal Chieftan Appeasing Big Boss’: Manish Sisodia Criticise Delhi LG VK Saxena

Manish Sisodia said that in his opinion the Delhi LG was not a tribal chieftain but he was acting like one. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE DEPUTY Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia criticised LG VK Saxena on Wednesday alleging that he was acting like a "tribal chieftain to appease his big boss" by "interfering" in an elected government's work.

On the third day of the Delhi Assembly’s session, Sisodioa emphasized that the Supreme Court has said that the LG or administrator is bound to follow the aid and advice of the elected government.

Sisodia also said that that by seeking aid or advice alone, the LG was not even consulting the government and added, “This is happening for the first time in the country."

"According to Constitution, the decision on local governance has to be taken by states, not the Centre. Delhi LG is not obeying Constitution or the decision of the Supreme Court's constitution bench," Sisodia was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, Sisodia said that in his opinion the Delhi LG was not a tribal chieftain but he was acting like one by not obeying the Supreme Court and the Constitution. “I urge Delhi LG to not act like a tribal chieftain to appease his big boss, but to follow Constitution,” he said.

Sisodia also alleged that LG’s nomination in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was unconstitutional and further accused him of changing the proposal of the city government instead of expressing his opinion on it.

"Instead of paying attention to law and order, Delhi Police and land encroachment, the LG is interfering in an elected government's work," Sisodia added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also used the Hindi proverb "begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana" to lashes out at LG VK Saxena, questioning his authority with a "he is not my headmaster" jibe.

