Lawsuit In Lakhimpur Kheri Case May Take 5 Years: SC Takes Note Of Trial Judge's Report

THE JUDGE, hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, has been named as an accused, in his status report mentioned that trial in the case could take around five years to complete citing long list of witnesses.

The status report was submitted to the Supreme Court by the Uttar Pradesh government today. The apex court was hearing Ashish Mishra’s plea challenging the Allahbad High Court’s order cancelling his bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The top court adjourned the hearing until January 20.

The Uttar Pradesh government informs the SC that charges have been framed against the accused in this case. The Supreme Court takes notice of the Additional Sessions report Judge Lakhimpur Kheri which mentioned that it will take five years for the trial to conclude as there are 208 witnesses in the case.

Ashish Mishra Teni was named as an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case in which a car belonging to his convoy ran over protesting farmers in Tikonia on October 3 last year. Four farmers were among the eight people who were killed in the incident.

