New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One person was crushed to death while three of his friends were injured after a treasure hunt by nine people in a 600-year-old temple in Karnataka went wrong. The incident took place between 11 am and 3 am on Thursday night when a group of nine friends went to Sarovara Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Hindiganala village near Hoskote, around 50 km from state capital Bengaluru.

As started digging the floor of the temple in search of a treasure, a portion of the shrine caved in crushed one to death while three others were stuck under the pillars of the shrine. The remaining five people fled the spot after the incident and later one of them informed 108 ambulance. A revenue official has reportedly filed a complaint, following which the police has started looking for the five people who fled the scene.

"The nine miscreants trespassed into the Muzrai temple premises and began digging up its floor near the stone pillars. A portion of the temple collapsed and Suresh, 23, from the village was crushed to death under the pillar. Two others sustained leg fractures and a third suffered severe injuries," Lokanath S, a revenue inspector of Nandagudi, stated in his complaint, according to the Times of India.

The three people who sustained injuries have been identified as 22-year-old Srinivas and 23-year-old Manjunath from Kembadiganahalli village and 22-year-old Sebastian Raja Rathna from Yelahanka. Vinod, Pavan and Girish of Hindiganala, Karthik from Kembaliganahalli and Manu from Shivanapura village are the five suspects who are on the run since the incident on Thursday night.

This is not the first time people have gone to the shrine in hunt of a treasure. According to a report by the English daily, some people had also dug up the temple a few months ago.

"Two months ago, there was an attempt to dig for treasure at the same spot where the nine-member gang struck Thursday night," a villager was quoted as saying by the newspaper. Others from the village has demanded police action against the miscreants for damaging the temple.

