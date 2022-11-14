‘Travesty Of Justice’ To Criminalise Consensual Relationship Between Young Adults: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court warned that each case should be studied carefully with facts and circumstances as sometimes the survivor face pressure to settle.(Image: ANI)

The Delhi High Court in a statement said that the intention behind POCSO is to protect children below the age of 18 from sexual exploitation but it was never meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between young adults.

The court’s observation came while granting bail to a boy who got married to a 17-year-old girl and was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The observation was given by Justice Jasmeet Singh as he ordered bail to the boy arrested by Delhi Police on the basis of an FIR which was lodged by father of the minor girl.

However, in this case, the girl was not in a forceful relationship with the boy, and her statement clearly expressed that she shared a romantic bond with him and the sexual act between them was consensual.

The accused young man moved to the court asking for bail and said that he had been in custody since December 31, 2021. His lawyer argued before the court that the girl came in relationship with young man out of her own will.

The counsel of young man also told the court that the girl came to the house of young man on October 27 and next day they went to Punjab and got married. The counsel also said that the girl had last year approached the High Court of Punjab and Haryana expressing the fact that she had married the young man out of her own will.

The court observed that a consensual relationship formed out of love should be of consideration while granting bail, and in the present case, it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to let the accused suffer in prison.

"Thus, this is not a case where the girl was coerced into the relationship with the boy. In fact, Ms. 'A', herself went to the applicant's house and asked him to marry her. The statement of the victim makes it clear that this is a romantic relationship between the two and that the sexual act involved between them was consensual," the court said.

"Although the victim is a minor and hence, her consent does not have any legal bearing, I am of the opinion that the factum of a consensual relationship borne out of love should be of consideration while granting bail. To ignore the statement of the victim and let the accused suffer behind jail, in the present case, would otherwise amount to perversity of justice," the court added.

Delhi High Court also directed that the accused be released on bail on a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 10,000 each. The court further asked the accused to join the investigation, surrender his passport and not indulge in any criminal activity.