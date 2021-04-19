Maharashtra Air, Train Travel Guidelines: Here is the list of guidelines as per the new SOP for those travelling to Maharashtra from the places of “sensitive origin”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra, the state worst hit from COVID-19 pandemic in India, has declared Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as places of "sensitive origin" in a bid to stop the influx of other variants of coronavirus into the state.

If you are travelling to Maharahstra from any of these states particularly by train, you will need a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 48 hours of the train travel. Also, you will have to undergo a compulsory home quarantine time for 15 days after arrival in the state.

Here is the list of guidelines as per the new SOP for those travelling to Maharashtra from the places of “sensitive origin”.

Mandatory 15-day home quarantine for all those who reach Maharashtra from Delhi and NCR region, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Passengers will have a carry a negative RT-PCR report in order to travel to Maharashtra from these states.

Passengers will be stamped with a home quarantine stamp for 15 days.

Fine of Rs 1,000 in case of violation

Railways to share details of arrival with disaster management of state at least four hours before the arrival of such long-distance trains

Unreserved passengers will not be allowed to board trains coming from these states to Maharashtra.

The data of passengers will be shared with local disaster management authority each day, four hours before the departure from the origin of trains.

If the passengers are not carrying the RT-PCR negative report, they will have to undergo a rapid antigen test at the station

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 new cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in terms of the number of cases and deaths, on Sunday reported the highest number of 68,631 fresh infections while 503 patients died, as per the state health department. With this, the cumulative caseload in Maharashtra mounted to 38,39,338 while the death toll reached 60,473.

