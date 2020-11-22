According to a report, authorities would seek the personal details of the passengers arriving in Delhi via buses from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarkhand.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to seek the personal details of passengers arriving in Delhi via inter-state buses.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the state government would seek the personal details of the passengers arriving in Delhi via buses from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarkhand to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The report said that the Delhi government would ask the passengers about their name, age, mobile number, address and where they would stay in Delhi.

The Delhi government on November 3 had announced the resumption of inter-state bus services from November 3 by allowing the three ISBTs -- Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmiri Gate and Anand Vihar -- to operate at 50 per cent of their pre-COVID capacity.

Noting that all necessary precautions would have to be taken, the Delhi government said it will be mandatory for the passengers to wear masks and no standing passengers will be allowed in the buses.

"The safety of both passengers and staff along with the crew are of utmost priority to us. We've been carefully monitoring patterns of travelling since we resumed bus services, and even though inter-state travel is a challenge, we are ensuring sanitisation at every point," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said.

In its standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Delhi government said that thermal checking of passengers and crew would be done at the entry point of the ISBTs while the buses would be regularly sanitised.

"It is advised that the buses entering the ISBTs should not be older than 2015 model in the wake of the alarming situation of pollution in Delhi," the SOP read.

Apart from that, the state government has also set up rapid antigen RT-PCR test camps at the three ISBTs at the national capital to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

The three ISBTs -- Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmiri Gate and Anand Vihar -- used to cater to daily 3,500 trips of inter-state buses across the country. According to the Dainik Jagran report, around 85,000, 62,000 and 32,000 passengers used to arrive at Kashmiri Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs daily before the Centre imposed a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma