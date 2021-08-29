New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A negative RT-PCR test report is required in several states and union territories (UTs) to enter as COVID-19 continues to spread at an alarming rate. Thus, the Centre is mulling to link RT-PCR tests with the CoWIN platform, said National Health Authority (NHA) chief RS Sharma.



Speaking to an English news channel, Sharma said that this will provide a huge relief to travellers to "prove that they have taken authentic tests certified by the government".



"What we are doing is we are working with Director General of the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), and we already have developed a system like you can, you know, download the CoWIN certificate. Similarly, now you will download the RT-PCR certificate digitally signed and actually we are we are through with that journey," he told NDTV.



Several countries require a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours or 96 hours preliminary travelling. Sharma said that during the initial phase, several attempts were made to have a multilateral agreement that digital vaccination certificates from every country should be acknowledged as a digital passport, however, that idea didn't work out.



"There is an attempt now on a bilateral basis -- I accept your country's passport and you accept mine. So those discussions are going on with our Ministry of External Affairs in both countries," he told NDTV.



"The QR code is encrypted, the information which is required on a passport is actually there are on the digital certificate vaccine certificate. So we have created a packet of all the information and this packet is given to the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen