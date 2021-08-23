Commercial flights are allowed to operate to and from countries with which India has bilateral air bubble agreements. These include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, and more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the decreasing trend of COVID-19 across the globe many countries are opening gates for travellers to visit them once again but with several rules and regulations in place. Recently, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted restrictions on Indian travellers by giving approval to passport holders who have not been to the country in the last 14 days. This comes amid UAE's gradual unlocking of its frontiers for travellers from other countries. However, all flyers are required to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE. If you are planning to visit UAE, here are the guidelines you must know.

Although the country has formulated its own specific set of restrictions and quarantine rules, some exceptional arrangements have been made for travellers including the heads of state, officials and bureaucrats on diplomatic missions, those on international student visas and flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Commercial flights are allowed to operate to and from countries with which India has bilateral air bubble agreements. These include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, the Maldives, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

Meanwhile, Canada has said it will open for people from all countries who are fully vaccinated with recognised jabs from September 7. The travellers have to get themselves tested for the coronavirus in a ‘third country’ before they continue their journey to Canada. A test conducted between 14 to 90 days prior to their departure will only be accepted.

On the other hand, UK has placed India on the list of “red list” countries whose residents are barred from entering the UK at the moment. Currently, no fresh visas are being issued to Indians for travelling to the UK.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha