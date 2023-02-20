'Trap 10 Muslim Girls': Pramod Muthalik Tells Hindu Men Over 'Love Jihad', Assures Them Protection

The president of Sri Rama Sene in Karnataka, Pramod Muthalik, on Sunday called upon Hindu men to trap Muslim girls in the state to counter "Love Jihad". Muthalik also assured them of protection.

Addressing a public rally in Bagalkot, he said that if we lose one Hindu girl to "love jihad", we must trap and lure 10 Muslim women in retaliation. He also said that if someone does so, Lord Ram will give them security and employment.

"We clearly know what is happening in Karnataka, and I have a solution. If we lose one Hindu girl to ‘love jihad’, we must trap and lure 10 Muslim women in retaliation. If this happens, Sri Rama Sene will be behind you and give you complete protection and even employment. We must protect our religion from external forces."

He also said that it is the responsibility of Sri Rama Sene to warn Hindu girls of "Love Jihad".

"Across the country, we have been losing hundreds of girls as they are exploited by ‘love jihad.’ We must take responsibility to warn the girls about this," he added as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The Chief of Rama Sene, Muthalik, is known for making controversial statements during his public meetings. Earlier, he claimed that he faced obstacles from his own members for standing with the ideologies of Hindutva and protecting them. He also said that the fake and two-faced Hindutva of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will only damage the party.

He had earlier said that he has decided to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka from the Karkala Assembly constituency to fight against corruption and for the cause of Hindutva.

"Under pressure from karyakartas, I decided to contest as an independent candidate from the Karkala Assembly segment. Already, I have travelled across the constituency seven or eight times, and everyone is of the opinion that Muthalik should contest from here as there have been injustice to Hindus and rampant corruption," Muthalik said, as quoted by news agency PTI.