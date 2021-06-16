The government in May had increased the gap between two Covishield vaccine doses from six to eight weeks to 12-16 weeks at a time when the supply of the vaccine doses was facing shortage while the demand and cases were surging.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that the decision to increase the interval between the two Covishield vaccine shots was transparent and based on scientific data. The health minister's remarks came amid a controversy that the gap between the two shots was widened without the approval of the government's scientific group.

The government in May had increased the gap between two Covishield vaccine doses from six to eight weeks to 12-16 weeks at a time when the supply of the vaccine doses was facing a severe shortage and the demand and COVID cases were surging manifolds.

“The decision to increase the gap between administering two doses of Covishield has been taken in a transparent manner based on scientific data. India has a robust mechanism to evaluate data. It is unfortunate that such an important issue is being politicised!" the Health Minister tweeted today attaching a statement of Dr NK Arora, the chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on the matter.

Decision to increase the gap between administering 2 doses of #COVISHIELD has been taken in a transparent manner based on scientific data.



India has a robust mechanism to evaluate data.



It's unfortunate that such an important issue is being politicised!https://t.co/YFYMLHi21L — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 16, 2021

In the statement, Dr Arora was quoted citing a study by UK health regulator Public Health England that "showed vaccine efficacy varied between 65 per cent - 88 per cent when the interval is 12 weeks".

"This was the basis on which they overcame the outbreak due to the 'alpha' variant... because the interval they kept was 12 weeks. We also thought that this is a good idea... scientific reasons to show that when the interval is increased adenovector vaccines give better response," Dr NK Arora was quoted.

"The COVID Working Group took that decision with no dissenting voice.... issue was then discussed threadbare at an NTAGI meeting, again with no dissenting notes. The recommendation was that the vaccine interval has to be 12 - 16 weeks," he was further quoted.

The issue of the interval time limit was highlighted after news agency Reuters, in a report, quoted three members of the advisory body as saying 'that the Indian government doubled the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group that it said recommended the increase'.

"Eight to 12 weeks is something we all accepted, 12 to 16 weeks is something the government has come out with," he said, adding, "This may be alright, may not be. We have no information", Reuters quoted one of the three members as saying.

However, the Union Health Ministry also said that the dosing decision was based on scientific evidence and dismissed any reports of dissent. “There were no dissenting voices among the NTAGI members," the ministry said on Twitter.

Reacting to the comments, NTAGI said the decision to increase the gap between Covishield doses was taken on scientific evidence in a transparent manner. “India has a robust mechanism to look at other ongoing scientific evidence. Decisions are taken scientifically, giving paramount importance to health and protection of the community," NTAGI said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan