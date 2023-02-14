transgender-people-in-odisha-can-now-avail-pension-as-cabinet-agrees-to-amend-rights

CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik-Led Odisha Cabinet on Monday decided to accord rights to transgender people to avail family pension akin to unmarried women, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said. The cabinet decided to add transgender people as beneficiaries of the family pension. The Odisha Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1992 will be amended for this purpose.

After the rules will be amended, unmarried trans children of Odisha government pensioners will be eligible to get family pensions permissible to the spouse and children of an employee or pensioner who died after January 10, 2020, the Odisha government decided on Monday.

However, the transgender child must be above the age of 25 years and must be wholly dependent on the government servant/ pensioner. Also, the OCS (Pension) Rules did not have any provision that covered transpeople earlier.

This move by the Odisha govt came nine months after the Odisha high court ordered payment of family pension to a transgender person as per provisions meant for unmarried daughters of deceased employees.

According to the HC's verdict, the government had to pay the family pension of a trans child of a government employee in the rural development department in Rayagada district, holding that she had every right to choose her gender.

Earlier in the year 2021, the Odisha government issued an equal opportunity policy for transgenders to ensure that no opportunity is denied to transpersons. Also, in Odisha police allowed transgenders to apply for the post of sub-inspectors while the revenue and disaster management department.