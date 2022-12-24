Trains Running Late, Several Cancelled As Dense Fog Engulfs North India; Check Full List

Any tickets that are automatically cancelled after being purchased over the IRCTC website will start to be refunded to the customers' accounts.

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 09:32 AM IST
The trains have been cancelled due to maintenance-related activities for infrastructure and due to dense fog in North India. (Image Credit: ANI.)

The dense fog continued to cover a number of north Indian states, hampering both rail and road operations. As mentioned on the official website of the IRCTC, Indian Railways have cancelled as many as 259 trains while 47 trains were cancelled partially on Saturday, December 24 due to safety and visibility-related issue followed by dense fog in the northern region.

Customers who purchased tickets in person must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s a full list of trains cancelled on December 24:

00107 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 04319 , 04320 , 04350 , 04353 , 04354 , 04383 , 04384 , 04464 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04997 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05210 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05261 , 05262 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06417 , 06418 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06977 , 06980 , 07341 , 07344 , 07380 , 07766 , 07854 , 07894 , 08108 , 08167 , 08168 , 08407 , 08408 , 08445 , 08446 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13349 , 13350 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 17003 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17233 , 17234 , 18413 , 18414 , 18632 , 18635 , 18636 , 19611 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31192 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31538 , 31539 , 31540 , 31541 , 31629 , 31631 , 31634 , 31636 , 31711 , 31712 , 31838 , 31843 , 31928 , 31929 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36083 , 36084 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 52539.

Here’s a list of trains running late today:

12801, 12397, 02563, 15014, 14205, 12391, 14207, 14554, 5658, 22131, 12919, 12615, 12409, 12904.

