Trains Cancelled Today: Indian Railways Cancel Over 349 Trains Due To Maintenance Work

The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled over 349 trains owing to maintenance, infrastructure activities and engineering-related works. The railway department while issuing a notification said that 283 trains will be fully cancelled and 66 which were scheduled to depart were partially cancelled.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on December 26:

01513 , 01605, 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04353 , 04354 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05210 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05260 , 05261 , 05262 , 05334 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05608 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07593 , 07596 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 08169 , 08170 , 08407 , 08408 , 08441 , 08442 , 08445 , 08446 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 12171 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12871 , 12873 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13349 , 13350 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15026 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17233 , 17234 , 18103 , 18413 , 18414 , 18632 , 18635 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 22809 , 22862 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

Passengers can check on the official railways' website indianrail.gov.in/mntes in case their train gets cancelled. On this website, passengers can select the date of the journey and can after selecting the Exceptional Trains option on the top of the screen, they can check the full list of trains with time and routes on the Cancelled Trains option.

Any tickets that are automatically cancelled after being purchased over the IRCTC website will start to be refunded directly to the customers' accounts. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.