Trains Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancel Over 250 Trains, Details Here

THE INDIAN Railways on Monday fully cancelled 271 trains due to poor weather conditions and maintenance-related infrastructure work as cold wave with dense fog continues to grip North India.

As per the latest notification issued by the railway department, 92 trains scheduled to depart on January 9 were cancelled partially on Monday. Indian Railways is carrying out infrastructure-related operational work due to the safety concerns of the passengers.

In case of train cancellation, the passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s accounts. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on January 9:

Earlier on Sunday, Indian Railways delayed over 40 trains due to dense fog and cold wave conditions in North India. For more details, passengers can check the official website of IRCTC and can get details about the schedules, arrival, and departure times of the train. Passengers can also download mobile apps like NTES in case of any queries.