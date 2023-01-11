Trains Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancel Over 200 Trains; Details Here

Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE INDIAN Railways cancelled nearly 240 trains on Wednesday owing to dense fog and infrastructure-related operational work for the safety of passengers as cold wave conditions continues to grip North India. Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s accounts in case of trains cancellation. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Earlier on Tuesday, the national transporter also decided to change the source station to 51 and short-terminated 49 trains.

Here’s A Complete List Of Cancelled Trains On January 11:

00109 , 00402 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04962 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06405 , 06409 , 06802 , 06803 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07378 , 07906 , 07907 , 08013 , 08014 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11409 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14731 , 14732 , 14853 , 14866 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15551 , 15904 , 16213 , 16214 , 17309 , 17310 , 17347 , 17348 , 18103 , 18104 , 20948 , 20949 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 22627 , 22628 , 22959 , 22960 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

People can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.