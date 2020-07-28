IRCTC is going to change the way of booking tickets in the website. Changes will be applicable from August.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Limited trains are running in the country these days, but the Indian Railways is working on a better travel experience after the pandemic. Railway board chairman VK Yadav said that the Railway is working on the upgrade of the website. He said, “process of ticket booking will be simplified by upgrading it.” IRCTC is preparing some commendable changes in the website that will bring the completely new and amazing experience of online reservations for passengers. Reports say that the changes will be applicable on the website from August.

Indian Railways has taken help from Artificial intelligence to give better value-added services to the passengers. The content and the flavor of the website has entirely changed by the designers, also, upgrading of IRCTC would give some new features to the users. The new features and design of the website will make ticket booking faster and easier.



IRCTC latest updated the website in 2018 with a completely new look. Passengers appreciated the updated version of the website and it had changed the online ticket booking experience for the users. Railway Board Chairman has said, with this new website, passengers will get a personalized experience. Apart from booking train tickets, passengers would be able to book hotels. He assured that the changes made by the designers would be loved by the passengers. For the new website, IRCTC took the help of Satsang software to create a zero-based timetable.



After the coronavirus pandemic period, not just the ticket booking experience will change but the travel experience will also be elated. Railways will provide a contactless journey, QR code will be scanned to verify tickets. Also, the passengers will travel into contactless train coaches.

Posted By: Srishti Goel