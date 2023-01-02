Jodhpur-Bound Passenger Train Derails Near Rajasthan’s Pali, 11 Coaches Impacted

EIGHT coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division around 3.27 am today. No casualties have been reported yet.

According to North Western Railway, an accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways.

"Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur," Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, as quoted by ANI said.

The official said due to derailment, as many as 11 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train were impacted, adding official said that arrangements have been made for stranded passengers.

"11 coaches were impacted due to Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailment. No casualties have been reported yet. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations," CPRO said.

The railways have issued some helpline numbers in the wake of the accident. Those who wish to enquire about passengers can contact on given numbers. For Jodhpur, it is 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646 and for Pali Marwar, it is 02932250324. Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information, the CPRO said.

A passenger said a vibration-like sound was heard inside the train within five minutes of departure from the Marwar junction.

"Within 5 minutes of departure from the Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train and the train stopped after 2-3 minutes. We got down and saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived," he told ANI.