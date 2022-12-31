Train Cancelled List December 31: Over 220 Trains Cancelled On New Year's Eve | See List

The Indian Railways for December 31st has cancelled over 220 trains due to operational and maintenance issues surrounding the railway network. In a notification issued by irctc, the department said that over 58 trains scheduled to depart on December 31 were partially cancelled.

According to the issued notification, 31 trains have been short-terminated to maintain smooth rail movement through the network, while, railways have diverted 6 trains and rescheduled 22 trains.

The changes in the scheduled operations of the railway effects multiple cities across the nation like Pathankot, Bhopal, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad and many more.

Check the Full list of cancelled trains on December 31, here:

00107 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01634 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06417 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07795 , 07979 , 08167 , 08168 , 08171 , 08172 , 08528 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 16214 , 17347 , 19611 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36083 , 36084 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

If in doubt, passengers can check the status of their trains on the NTES website. On the website, passengers can check the menu with a number of options, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, postponed, and more will show up.

Here are Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Then, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on the Cancelled Trains option

Select the Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Meanwhile, passengers must know that reservations for rail travellers will be immediately cancelled on the IRCTC website, and a reimbursement process will begin shortly in the users' accounts. Indian Railways regularly stops train service every day due to a number of reasons, including train maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.