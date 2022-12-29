Train Cancelled List Today: 274 Trains Completely Cancelled, 77 Partially Amid Foggy Conditions | See List

Amid the severe cold wave prevailing in the country causing dense fog in most parts of North India, passengers faced a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions. According to Indian Railways, nearly 15 trains are running late today. Earlier on Christmas, several trains were also delayed due to low visibility.

Meanwhile, around 351 trains have been cancelled by the Indian Railways on December 29. While 274 trains have been cancelled fully, 77 trains have been cancelled partially by the Indian Railways due to foggy weather conditions. Entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

List of delayed trains on December 29:

Barauni to New Delhi Special

Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express

Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi express

Pratapgarh-new Delhi Padmavat Express

Raigarh- Nizamuddin express

Jabalpur Nizamuddin Express

Lucknow-New Delhi Express

Raxaul- Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express

Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express

Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express

List of Cancelled trains on December 29:

