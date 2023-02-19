Train Cancellation List Today: Over 400 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways; Check Full List Here

THE INDIAN Railways on Sunday cancelled over 400 trains to carry out infrastructure-related maintenance work at railway tracks and platforms for the safety of the passengers.

As per the latest notification issued by the railway department, as many as 137 more trains which were scheduled to depart on February 19 were partially cancelled. Every week the railway department carried out engineering work for infrastructure upkeep.

Also, the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday to carry out operational work, which will have an impact on Mumbai's local train services in various ways.

Passengers can initiate a refund in case of train cancellation. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through the counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s A Complete List Of Trains Cancelled On February 19, 2023

01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03080 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03386 , 03565 , 03566 , 03594 , 03615 , 03616 , 03628 , 03649 , 03650 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 04129 , 04130 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04194 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04568 , 04577 , 04648 , 04652 , 04846 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05168 , 05334 , 05366 , 05404 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05509 , 05510 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05833 , 05837 , 05838 , 05839 , 05840 , 05913 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07068 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07577 , 07578 , 07579 , 07580 , 07588 , 07593 , 07596 , 07693 , 07694 , 07753 , 07754 , 07755 , 07756 , 07757 , 07758 , 07765 , 07766 , 07779 , 07780 , 07783 , 07788 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08174 , 08644 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12757 , 12758 , 12977 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13019 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13415 , 13419 , 13511 , 13512 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14813 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14892 , 15025 , 15028 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 16731 , 16732 , 16780 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 18010 , 18035 , 18036 , 18213 , 19323 , 19324 , 19339 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19614 , 19804 , 19807 , 19811 , 19812 , 19814 , 19815 , 19816 , 19818 , 19819 , 19820 , 20909 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22197 , 22321 , 22322 , 22441 , 22442 , 22623 , 22983 , 22984 , 22986 , 31191 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

Recently, the Indian Railways have announced that railway tickets booked through scripting or unauthorized agents could be released without a refund. So, travellers should provide the correct mobile number to receive timely updates about the booked journey.

How To Check List Of Cancelled Trains

Railway passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.

How To Check Station Code

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.