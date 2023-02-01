Train Cancellation List Today: Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways; Check Full List Here

Passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

THE INDIAN Railways on Wednesday cancelled over 300 trains due to infrastructure-related maintenance work which is carried out every week on time for infrastructure upkeep and for safety of the passengers.

As per the latest notification issued by the railway department, as many as 40 trains which were scheduled to depart on February 1 were partially cancelled.

In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that the tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through the counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on February 1, 2023

00109 , 01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01625 , 01626 , 03035 , 03036 , 03041 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052 , 03061 , 03062 , 03068 , 03075 , 03076 , 03079 , 03080 , 03089 , 03090 , 03095 , 03096 , 03097 , 03098 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03469 , 03513 , 03514 , 03515 , 03518 , 03519 , 03529 , 03530 , 03532 , 03533 , 03534 , 03535 , 03548 , 03551 , 03558 , 03591 , 03592 , 03593 , 03594 , 03595 , 03596 , 03597 , 03598 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04245 , 04246 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04628 , 04647 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05366 , 05435 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06987 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08441 , 08442 , 08643 , 08644 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 11025 , 11026 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12321 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13151 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14821 , 14822 , 15053 , 15054 , 15080 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 16213 , 16214 , 17347 , 17348 , 18103 , 18104 , 18175 , 18176 , 18478 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 34914 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

How to check list of cancelled trains

Railway passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.

How to check station code

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.