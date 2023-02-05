Train Cancellation List Today: Over 250 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways; Check Details

As per the latest notification issued by the railway department, as many as 74 more trains which were scheduled to depart on February 5 were partially cancelled due to infrastructure-related maintenance work.

By Aashish Vashistha
Sun, 05 Feb 2023 07:30 AM IST
Minute Read
Train Cancellation List Today: Over 250 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways; Check Details
Every week the railway department carried out engineering work for infrastructure upkeep. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

THE INDIAN Railways on Sunday cancelled over 250 trains due to infrastructure-related maintenance work for the safety of the passengers. 

Every week the railway department carried out engineering work for infrastructure upkeep. 

Earlier on Saturday railways department cancelled over 300 trains including trains running from Pune, Banaras, and several others.

In case of train cancellation, all the passengers must note that the tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through the counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on February 5, 2023

01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03649 , 03650 , 04129 , 04130 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04194 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04376 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04628 , 04647 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06655 , 06772 , 06773 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06987 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07464 , 07628 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09432 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11425 , 11426 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12364 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13019 , 13029 , 13030 , 13046 , 13106 , 13136 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13504 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14821 , 14822 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15119 , 15120 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15234 , 15279 , 15904 , 16213 , 16214 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 17347 , 17348 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22197 , 22321 , 22322 , 22388 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 22986 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 34111 , 34112 , 34115 , 34116 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37811 , 37812 , 37813 , 37814 , 37815 , 37816 , 37817 , 37818 , 37819 , 37820 , 37821 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37826 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37835 , 37837 , 37839 , 37841 , 37843 , 37847 , 37849 , 37851 , 37853 , 37855 , 37857 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

How To Check List Of Cancelled Trains

Railway passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.

How To Check Station Code

 

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.

Related Reads
