Train Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 400 Trains; Check Full List Here

THE INDIAN Railways on Wednesday cancelled over 400 trains to carry out infrastructure-related maintenance work at railway tracks and platforms for the safety of the passengers.

As per the latest notification issued by the railway department, as many as 91 more trains which were scheduled to depart on February 15 were partially cancelled. Every week the railway department carried out engineering work for infrastructure upkeep.

Earlier on Tuesday, 40 trains were diverted while 9 other trains were rescheduled by the Railways department.

Railway passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on February 15, 2023

00109 , 01413 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03051 , 03052 , 03079 , 03080 , 03085 , 03086 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03407 , 03469 , 03470 , 03513 , 03514 , 03515 , 03518 , 03519 , 03529 , 03530 , 03532 , 03533 , 03534 , 03535 , 03548 , 03551 , 03558 , 03565 , 03566 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05350 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06433 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06639 , 06640 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06702 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07577 , 07578 , 07593 , 07596 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09199 , 09200 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09627 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11305 , 11306 , 11410 , 11425 , 11426 , 12218 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12757 , 12758 , 12874 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14891 , 14892 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 16338 , 16731 , 16732 , 17003 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 18103 , 18104 , 19303 , 19304 , 19343 , 19344 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 22630 , 22977 , 22978 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47201 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 52539

Recently, the Indian Railways have announced that railway tickets booked through scripting or unauthorized agents could be released without a refund. So, travellers should provide the correct mobile number to receive timely updates about the booked journey.

How To Get A Refund In Case Of Train Cancellation

Passengers can initiate a refund in case of train cancellation. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through the counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

How To Check Station Code

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.