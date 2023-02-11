Train Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 3000 Trains; Check Details

THE INDIAN Railways on Saturday cancelled as many as 3474 trains to carry out infrastructure-related maintenance work for the safety of the passengers. As per the latest notification released by the railway department, as many as 89 more trains which were scheduled to depart on February 11 were partially cancelled.

Recently, the Indian Railways have announced that railway tickets booked through scripting or unauthorized agents could be released without a refund. So, travellers should provide the correct mobile number to receive timely updates about the booked journey.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on Februarey 11, 2023

00401 , 00651 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01605 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03441 , 03443 , 03444 , 03445 , 03446 , 03447 , 03448 , 03449 , 03452 , 03591 , 03592 , 03633 , 03634 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04129 , 04130 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04194 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04442 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04625 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06197 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07458 , 07593 , 07596 , 07795 , 08054 , 08055 , 08060 , 08071 , 08160 , 08167 , 08168 , 08174 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09197 , 09198 , 09354 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09435 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11305 , 11306 , 11425 , 11426 , 12021 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12217 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12284 , 12326 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12814 , 12871 , 12988 , 13006 , 13010 , 13012 , 13152 , 13168 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14891 , 14892 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15119 , 15120 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 16337 , 16731 , 16732 , 17035 , 17036 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18116 , 18183 , 19251 , 19252 , 19303 , 19343 , 19344 , 19571 , 19572 , 19578 , 19611 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 22983 , 22984 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31192 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31443 , 31539 , 31540 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 36850 , 36851 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37827 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37842 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47201 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 52539

How To Get A Refund In Case Of Train Cancellation

Passengers must note that in case of train cancellation, tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through the counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

How To Check List Of Train Cancellation

Railway passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details.

How To Check Station Code

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.