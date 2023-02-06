Train Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 250 Trains; Check Full List Here

As many as 82 more trains which were scheduled to depart on February 6 were partially cancelled. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

THE INDIAN Railways on Monday cancelled over 250 trains due to infrastructure-related maintenance work for the safety of the passengers.

As per the latest notification issued by the railway department, as many as 82 more trains which were scheduled to depart on February 6 were partially cancelled due to the same reason. Every week the railway department carried out engineering work for infrastructure upkeep.

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on February 6, 2023

How to get a refund in case of train cancellation

In case of train cancellation, all the passengers must note that the tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through the counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

How to check the list of cancelled trains

Railway passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.