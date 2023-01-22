Train Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancel Over 350 Trains; Check Details

Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund. (Image Credit: ANI.)

The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 350 trains due to poor weather conditions and infrastructure-related maintenance work for safety of the passengers. According to the latest update by the railway department, as many as 79 trains which were scheduled to depart on January 22 were partially cancelled.

In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on January 22

00109 , 00470 , 01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01379 , 01380 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03649 , 03650 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04159 , 04160 , 04161 , 04162 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04651 , 04652 , 04689 , 04690 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06017 , 06123 , 06289 , 06623 , 06624 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07464 , 07628 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07871 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 08881 , 09080 , 09082 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09151 , 09152 , 09153 , 09154 , 09155 , 09156 , 09161 , 09162 , 09299 , 09300 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12497 , 12498 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13465 , 13466 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14606 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 17267 , 17268 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22167 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22986 , 31111 , 31112 , 31213 , 31214 , 31221 , 31222 , 31317 , 31318 , 31411 , 31414 , 31415 , 31418 , 31420 , 31471 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 33651 , 33652 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33815 , 33818 , 33822 , 33858 , 33863 , 34752 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37310 , 37315 , 37317 , 37319 , 37321 , 37322 , 37323 , 37324 , 37326 , 37327 , 37328 , 37330 , 37332 , 37333 , 37334 , 37335 , 37336 , 37337 , 37338 , 37339 , 37340 , 37341 , 37342 , 37343 , 37344 , 37345 , 37346 , 37347 , 37348 , 37349 , 37350 , 37351 , 37352 , 37354 , 37360 , 37361 , 37362 , 37363 , 37364 , 37365 , 37366 , 37367 , 37369 , 37372 , 37373 , 37374 , 37375 , 37376 , 37377 , 37378 , 37379 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37744 , 37746 , 37747 , 37748 , 37749 , 37750 , 37751 , 37752 , 37753 , 37911 , 37913 , 37914 , 37915 , 37916 , 37917 , 37918 , 37919 , 37920 , 37921 , 37922 , 37924 , 37926 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538 , 52544 , 52590 , 52594

Earlier on Saturday, the railway department cancelled over 280 trains and partially cancelled 78 trains due to poor weather and infrastructure-related maintenance work.

In case of train cancellation, passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.