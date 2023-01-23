Train Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancel Over 300 Trains; Check Details

In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

THE INDIAN Railways on Monday cancelled over 300 trains due to infrastructure-related maintenance work for the safety purpose of the passengers and poor weather conditions in North India. According to the latest update by the railway department, as many as 79 trains which were scheduled to depart on January 23 were partially cancelled.

In case of train cancellation, passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.

Here’s the complete list of trains cancelled on January 23

00468 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04331 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04344 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04449 , 04452 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07871 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11040 , 11123 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12497 , 12498 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12873 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14523 , 14525 , 14526 , 14605 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15026 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 17322 , 18103 , 20948 , 20949 , 22168 , 22441 , 22442 , 22445 , 33651 , 33652 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33815 , 33818 , 33822 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37303 , 37304 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37311 , 37312 , 37313 , 37314 , 37315 , 37316 , 37317 , 37318 , 37319 , 37320 , 37321 , 37322 , 37323 , 37324 , 37326 , 37327 , 37328 , 37329 , 37330 , 37332 , 37333 , 37334 , 37335 , 37336 , 37338 , 37340 , 37343 , 37348 , 37351 , 37359 , 37360 , 37361 , 37362 , 37363 , 37364 , 37365 , 37367 , 37371 , 37372 , 37373 , 37374 , 37375 , 37377 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52544 , 52590 , 52594 , 52965 , 52966

Earlier on Sunday, the railway department cancelled over 350 trains due to infrastructure and operational-related work.

How to check station code

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.

How to get a refund in case of train cancellation

In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.