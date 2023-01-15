Train Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancel Over 250 Trains; Details Here

Passengers can also check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE INDIAN Railways on Sunday cancelled 275 trains due to poor visibility, fog and infrastructure-related maintenance work. The list of fully cancelled trains includes New Delhi to Howrah Junction (00470 NDLS-HWH PEXP SPL), Delhi Junction to Shamli (01623 DLI-SMQL EXP SPL) among several others.

Several trains were diverted and rescheduled in other parts of the country. On Sunday, the state-run transporter also postponed 27 trains and diverted 13 others. In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s a complete list of fully cancelled trains on January 15

00109 , 00470 , 01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03649 , 03650 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04652 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06623 , 06624 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08881 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12888 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14606 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14864 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15715 , 15904 , 17309 , 17310 , 17333 , 17334 , 19614 , 20832 , 20948 , 20949 , 22167 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 22986 , 30411 , 30412 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38034 , 38305 , 38310 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

Passengers can also check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.