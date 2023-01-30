Train Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancel Over 250 Trains, 13 Delayed Due To Rain & Low Visibility; Check Details

In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that the tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

THE INDIAN Railways on Monday cancelled over 250 trains and partially cancelled as many as 96 trains which were scheduled to depart on January 30 for carrying out infrastructure-related maintenance work for the safety of the passengers.

As per the latest notification issued by the Railway department on Monday, as many as 13 trains are running late due to low visibility, rainy day and poor weather conditions.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on January 30, 2023

00468 , 01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01617 , 01618 , 01625 , 01626 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03593 , 03594 , 03595 , 03596 , 03597 , 03598 , 03649 , 03650 , 04023 , 04024 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04245 , 04246 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04376 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04503 , 04504 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04597 , 04598 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08167 , 08168 , 08643 , 08644 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 08665 , 08666 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 11410 , 12171 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12873 , 13029 , 13030 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15026 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 16213 , 18103 , 18175 , 18176 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 35011 , 35012 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 36850 , 36851 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37827 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37842 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

Here’s a complete list of trains running late on January 30

Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Banaras- New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express, Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express are running late due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their earlier weather alert predicted that Delhi would experience light to moderate spells of rain owing to the approaching new cloud patches.

Also, Hailstorms damaged crops in Rajasthan’s Udaipur creating a problem for the residents. "Our crop has been damaged, what will we eat now? I request the government to help us,” a resident was quoted as saying by ANI.

All classes up to fifth grade in all reputed schools in Udaipur will be suspended from January 30 to January 31, according to the state district collector, because of the extreme cold in the city, as reported by ANI.

How to get a refund in case of train cancellation

In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that the tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through the counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

How to check station code

Passengers can also check their station code by visiting the official website irctchelp.in. After clicking on the station name against the station code, passengers can find the station code and can save the details for further updates regarding train cancellation.

(With Agency Inputs.)