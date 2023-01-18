Train Cancellation List Today: Indian Railways Cancel Over 250 Trains; Details Here

As per the latest notification on the IRCTC website, 66 trains are partially cancelled due to operational work. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE INDIAN Railways on Wednesday cancelled over 250 trains due to dense fog in North India, and infrastructure-related maintenance work. As per the latest notification issued by the Railway department, 6 Delhi bound trains have been delayed according to the Northern Railways.

As per the latest notification on the IRCTC website, 66 trains are partially cancelled due to operational work. The cancelled trains includes 00402 NDLS-NGC - NEW DELHI - NEW GUWAHATI, 12369 HWH DDN KUMBHA EXP HOWRAH JN - DEHRADUN and trains running from different cities like Lucknow,Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Satara and others.

Here’s a complete list of cancelled trains on January 18

00402 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04652 , 04654 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12216 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12368 , 12369 , 12497 , 12498 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14853 , 14866 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 17309 , 17310 , 17333 , 17334 , 18103 , 18104 , 20948 , 20949 , 22165 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

Here’s a complete list of trains delayed due to fog on January 18

Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special (02563) – 2:30 hrs late

Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail (15658) – 4 hrs late

Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express (20805) – 2:20 hrs late

Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express (14013) – 1: 30 hrs late

Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana (22181) – 2:30 hrs late

Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express (12447)- 2:45 hrs late

How to check list of cancelled trains

Passengers can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, you can see full list of trains with routes, time and other details. You can also check fully or partially list of cancelled trains.

How to get refund in case of train cancellation

Passengers who have booked their tickets via IRCTC website will get refund in their accounts after their tickets will be cancelled automatically. Passengers who have booked their tickets through Railway counters have to visit their concerned reservation counter to claim refund of the cancelled tickets.