Trains Delayed List Today: 13 Trains Running Late Due To Fog, Maintenance Work; Check Details

Indian Railways cancelled 275 trains and several trains were diverted and rescheduled in other parts of the country on Sunday. (Image Credit: ANI)

THE INDIAN Railways on Monday delayed as many as 13 trains in the Northern Railway region due to fog, poor visibility and infrastructure-related maintenance work. The trains which are running late today include Puri to New Delhi Purushottam Express, Visakhapatnam to New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express and Darbhanga to New Delhi Clone Special among others.

Here’s a complete list of trains running late today:

02569, 12801, 12397, 02563, 12423, 22402, 15658, 20805, 14013, 04651, 12919, 12615, 12723

Earlier on Sunday, Indian Railways cancelled 275 trains and several trains were diverted and rescheduled in other parts of the country.

In case of train cancellation, passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s account. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Travellers can also get the list of cancelled trains on the official site of the railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, passengers can see the full list of trains with routes, times and other details. Passengers can also check the list of trains cancelled fully and partially.