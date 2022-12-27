Train Cancel List Today: Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Railways; Check Full List Here

Indian Railways on Tuesday cancelled over 350 trains owing to foggy conditions, poor visibility, maintenance activities and engineering-related work. The railway department while issuing a notification said that 283 trains which were scheduled to depart on December 27 were fully cancelled while 65 others were partially cancelled.

All passengers who have booked their railway tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated to the user’s accounts. Customers who have booked tickets through counters must need to visit the reservation counter for obtaining a refund.

Here’s a complete list of trains cancelled on December 27:

Passengers can check the official railways' website indianrail.gov.in/mntes in case their train gets cancelled. On this website, passengers can select the date of the journey and can after selecting the Exceptional Trains option on the top of the screen, they can check the full list of trains with time and routes on the Cancelled Trains option.