Train Cancel List Today: 246 Trains Cancelled, 26 Rescheduled; Check Full List Here

Dense Fog engulfed the Indo-Gangetic plains, including Delhi, for the fourth morning on the trot on Thursday, lowering visibility in the national capital and affecting traffic movement. The Indian Railways has cancelled many trains due to cold and fog. Railways cancelled 246 trains on Thursday, of which 224 trains have been cancelled fully while 22 trains have been cancelled partially. 26 trains have been rescheduled while the routes of 22 trains have been changed.

Railways has informed on its website that apart from repair and operation, these trains have also been cancelled due to fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted the continuation of a dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana for the coming days.

"INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium & High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it," IMD had tweeted.

Check full list of cancelled trains: