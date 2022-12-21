Train Cancel List December 21: 292 Trains Cancelled, 18 Trains Delayed Today | Check Full List Here

TEMPERATURE across north India has been witnessing a sharp dip since last week with a thick layer of dense fog engulfing several cities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted the continuation of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana and Delhi-NCR. Low visibility was witnessed today morning in several parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium & High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it. Visibility (meter) recorded at 0530 hrs IST today: Amritsar-25, Bhatinda-0, Ganganagar-25, Ambala-50, Bareilly-25, Bahraich-50, Varanasi-50," the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, several trains have been running late by a few hours due to the foggy conditions and low visibility in some areas. As per the data shared by the CPRO Northern Railway, trains including Puri-New Delhi Purushottam, Mau-Anand Vihar Express, Malda town- Delhi Jn Farakka, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi, Ghazipur-Anand Vihar, Howrah-New Delhi Express are among the trains running late today morning.

Check the full list of trains delayed or cancelled today:

List of Delayed Trains:

Mau-Anand Vihar Express is running late by 2:30 hours

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam by 4 hours

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi by 4 hours

Malda town-Delhi Jn Farakka by 2:30 hours

Ghazipur-Anand Vihar by 4:30 hours

Howrah-New Delhi by 3:30 hours

Kamakhya Delhi Express by 3 hours

Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express by 4 hours

Rewa-Anand Vihar Express by 5 hours

Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express by 3:15

Ayodhya-Delhi Cantt Express by 5 hours

Prayagraj-Meerut City by 3 hours

Banaras-New Delhi Express by 4 hours

Pratapgarh-Delhi Express by 3 hours

Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2:30 hours

Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar Express by 2:30 hours

Varanasi-New Delhi by 2 hours

Katra-New Delhi Express by 1:30 hours

List of Cancelled Trains:

00109, 00113, 01513, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02518, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04320, 04350, 04351, 04352, 04353, 04354, 04355, 04367, 04368, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04469, 04470, 04499, 04500, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04901, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06417, 06418, 06770, 06771, 06802, 06803, 06804, 06805, 06818, 06819, 06882, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343, 07344, 07379, 07380, 07795, 07906, 07907, 08407, 08408, 08441, 08442, 08445, 08446, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 12065, 12066, 12226, 12241, 12242, 12317, 12368, 12369, 12463, 12505, 12529, 12530, 12537, 12538, 12571, 12874, 12987, 13309, 13310, 13345, 13346, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14310, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14331, 14332, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14673, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 14811, 14812, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15105, 15106, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15904, 18103, 18104, 18413, 18414, 18631, 18635, 18636, 20409, 20410, 20473, 20948, 20949, 22406, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22471, 22472, 22531, 22532, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52539.