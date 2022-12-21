Train Cancel List December 21: 292 Trains Cancelled, 18 Trains Delayed Today | Check Full List Here

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 09:59 AM IST
TEMPERATURE across north India has been witnessing a sharp dip since last week with a thick layer of dense fog engulfing several cities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted the continuation of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana and Delhi-NCR. Low visibility was witnessed today morning in several parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
"INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium & High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it. Visibility (meter) recorded at 0530 hrs IST today: Amritsar-25, Bhatinda-0, Ganganagar-25, Ambala-50, Bareilly-25, Bahraich-50, Varanasi-50," the IMD tweeted.
Meanwhile, several trains have been running late by a few hours due to the foggy conditions and low visibility in some areas. As per the data shared by the CPRO Northern Railway, trains including Puri-New Delhi Purushottam, Mau-Anand Vihar Express, Malda town- Delhi Jn Farakka, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi, Ghazipur-Anand Vihar, Howrah-New Delhi Express are among the trains running late today morning.
Check the full list of trains delayed or cancelled today:
List of Delayed Trains:
Mau-Anand Vihar Express is running late by 2:30 hours
Puri-New Delhi Purushottam by 4 hours
Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi by 4 hours
Malda town-Delhi Jn Farakka by 2:30 hours
Ghazipur-Anand Vihar by 4:30 hours
Howrah-New Delhi by 3:30 hours
Kamakhya Delhi Express by 3 hours
Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express by 4 hours
Rewa-Anand Vihar Express by 5 hours
Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express by 3:15
Ayodhya-Delhi Cantt Express by 5 hours
Prayagraj-Meerut City by 3 hours
Banaras-New Delhi Express by 4 hours
Pratapgarh-Delhi Express by 3 hours
Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2:30 hours
Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar Express by 2:30 hours
Varanasi-New Delhi by 2 hours
Katra-New Delhi Express by 1:30 hours
List of Cancelled Trains:
00109, 00113, 01513, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02518, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04320, 04350, 04351, 04352, 04353, 04354, 04355, 04367, 04368, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04469, 04470, 04499, 04500, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04901, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06417, 06418, 06770, 06771, 06802, 06803, 06804, 06805, 06818, 06819, 06882, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343, 07344, 07379, 07380, 07795, 07906, 07907, 08407, 08408, 08441, 08442, 08445, 08446, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 12065, 12066, 12226, 12241, 12242, 12317, 12368, 12369, 12463, 12505, 12529, 12530, 12537, 12538, 12571, 12874, 12987, 13309, 13310, 13345, 13346, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14310, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14331, 14332, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14673, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 14811, 14812, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15105, 15106, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15904, 18103, 18104, 18413, 18414, 18631, 18635, 18636, 20409, 20410, 20473, 20948, 20949, 22406, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22471, 22472, 22531, 22532, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52539.