Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging In Delhi As Rains Wreck Havoc; Check Key Routes To Avoid

Several areas in Delhi witnessed long traffic jams due to incessant rain that led to waterlogging across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow notice," warning that most locations in the city will see moderate rain.

Numerous areas of the National Capital Region are now flooded due to nonstop rain, which has severely backed up traffic. In order, the traffic police asked the Delhi commuters to avoid given routes.

The listed routes include the Libaspur underpass, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut, CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram, Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj as well as the stretch near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway.

Traffic Alert

Waterlogging has been observed on the following place:-

1.Near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway.

2.Libaspur underpass.

3. Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut.

3. CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram.

4. Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 23, 2022

The police further said that the area under the Nizamuddin bridge, Singhu Border near the petrol pump and MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway should also be avoided.

Delhi received 31.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm as the light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leading to flooded roads in several areas and affecting traffic movement.

In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 8 in the city will remain closed on Friday, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj informed. The notification was issued after the weather department issued an alert due to rains in the region. District Basic Education Officer of Aligarh district also ordered to close of all schools on September 23 and 24 in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

"India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that western UP will witness heavy rainfall. Admin is on alert," said Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department.

On Thursday, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day. Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the heavy downpour.