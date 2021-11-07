Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Life came to a standstill in Chennai after heavy rains lashed the Tamil Nadu capital on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the city. A preliminary flood alert has also been issued after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Tamil Nadu and neigbouring states will recieve more rains in the next four days.

"Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warning during 06th-10th November 2021. Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days; over Kerala and Mahe on 08th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 08th and 9th," the weather department tweeted.

Following the IMD alert, the Tamil Nadu government has also shifted several people from low-lying areas of the city including Anna Nagar. District collectors (DCs) of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have also been advised to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a cyclonic alert, warning that a cyclonic circulation is lying over the Southeast Bay of Bengal off Sumatra Coast. It said that a low-pressure area will likely form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 9, advising fisherman not to venture into the sea.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November," it tweeted.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen