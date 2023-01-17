Traffic Jams In Lutyens' Delhi: Office goers, Commuters Face Congestion Problem Due To Republic Day Preparations

OFFICE goers and commuters faced the problem of congestion as roads in and around Lutyens’ Delhi remained clogged on Tuesday morning, with officials attributing it to dress rehearsal and Republic Day preparations.

The problem of traffic congestion was reported from areas where the rehearsals for Republic Day are being conducted, such as Sansad Marg, Mandi House, ITO, and Kartavya Path.

Other routes heading to Central Delhi — Akbar Road, Kamraj Road, Rajaji Marg, and Safdarjung Road also remained congested. The road towards Le Meridien and various roundabouts in Central Delhi were completely blocked. Commuters and office workers had no choice but to wait for more than 20 minutes at each stretch even as their vehicles crawled at a snail's pace.

Commuters take to Twitter to express the problems they have faced. No traffic advisory was issued by the police which added to the congestion. "It took me an hour from Mandi House to reach my office in Sansad Marg. Traffic movement was badly affected throughout the route," a commuter said.

Another commuter took to Twitter to show how much the traffic was affected as vehicles remained stationary for at least 45 minutes at one place.

"Pragati Maidan tunnel opening towards India Gate side completely choked for more than half an hour," he said.

Due to the dress rehearsal, traffic was congested at certain junctions in and around Lutyens' Delhi. Vehicular movement was affected for more than 40 minutes.

"Vehicles were moving but slowly but after the situation was brought under control, the traffic movement became smooth," a traffic official said.

One of the commuters, Abhishek Narang, said that he took a detour through Ferozshah Road when he noticed that Ashoka Road traffic was backed up to India Gate Circle.

"But the moment I reached the Rail Bhawan roundabout, there was again traffic all around. A lot of commuters like me faced inconvenience and I got late in reaching office," he said.

Another officegoer said, "I was coming from east Delhi and got stuck at the ITO. Vehicles were moving but at a snail's pace. After coming out from there, I again got struck on the Le Meridien stretch. I had to attend an important office meeting but I ended up reaching late."

