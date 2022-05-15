New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The traffic movement on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on Sunday (May 15) is likely to be disrupted due to the proposed march by the Ahir community from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Iffco Chowk on National Highway 48, as per an official statement issued by the Gurugram traffic police on Saturday (May 14). The entire 14.8-kilometer section of NH-48 will be closed for traffic from 7 am to 4 pm on Sunday, reads the advisory.

As per the official statement by Gurugram traffic police for light vehicles, traffic from Jaipur is advised to take the left from IMT Manesar Chowk and they can reach their destination via the Pataudi-Gurugram road. Meanwhile, traffic from Delhi is advised to take an alternate route via Golf Course road (Cyber City) to Golf Course extension road to Vatika Chowk (Badshahpur) to SPR road and connect to NH-48.

"Traffic coming from MG Road has been advised to take slight left 100 metre before IFFCO Chowk slip road towards Huda City centre. Traffic coming from Gurugram bus-stand is advised to take route via MDI Chowk-Signature flyover underpass-Huda CC Metro road," read the advisory issued by Gurugram traffic police.

"Like this, special diversions have been made for all heavy/goods vehicles from Jaipur. Heavy goods vehicles are advised to take KMP from Pachgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad," it added.

Meanwhile, members of the Ahir community are holding the march to press their demand for a separate regiment in the Indian Army. The Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha has been leading the demand for several years now. The group led several protests in 2018 and sat on a hunger strike for nine days, before ending the agitation after assurances from politicians. Then in March 2022, hundreds of people from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh held a march from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk to press their demand.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha