New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held first-ever bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House where the two leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change and economic cooperation. PM Modi thanked Biden for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation at the President's House.

PM Modi also lauded Joe Biden's efforts and initiatives to strengthen the ties between India and the US. PM Modi also said that the US leadership will play an important role in shaping this decade. Meanwhile, Joe Biden, said that the relationship between India and US, the two largest democracies in the world, is destined to be "stronger, closer and tighter.

"Today's bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the USA," PM Modi's Office said in a tweet.

What PM Modi said in meet with Joe Biden:

Highlighting the importance of the business ties between the two countries, PM Modi told US President Joe Biden that there is much to be done in the field of trade. PM Modi said that the bilateral summit is important and noted that the seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US.

"There is much to be done in trade. Trade will be an important factor in India-USA ties in the coming decade. Today's bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and US," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said US President is taking initiatives to implement his vision for bilateral relations. He further added this decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. "I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA's progress," he said.

"Soon after assuming the presidential office, the US President made unique efforts on COVID-19 pandemic, Quad and climate change and I think his efforts will make a larger impact in the coming days. This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards the progress of the US."

"President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhiji's Jayanti. Mahatma Gandhi always used to talk about trusteeship of the planet, a concept which is important for our planet in times to come," PM Modi said during the bilateral talks with Biden at the Oval office.

What Joe Biden said after meeting PM Modi:

Joe Biden said that the relationship between India and the US, the world's two largest democracies, is destined to be "stronger, closer and tighter”, as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the first bilateral meeting.

"I've long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact, back in 2006, I had said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world,” Biden told Modi.

"Today, we're launching a new chapter in the history of US-India ties, taking on some of the toughest challenges we face together, starting with a shared commitment,” he said.

Biden said he and Prime Minister Modi would talk about what more they can do to fight COVID-19, take on the climate challenge that the world face, and ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific, including with their quiet partners.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

"Of course our partnership is more than just what we do. It's about who we are in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values, our joint commitment to diversity, and it's about family ties, including four million Indian-Americans make the United States, stronger every single day,” he said.

Noting that the world would celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday next week, Biden said, "We're all reminded that his message of non-violence, respect, tolerance, matters today maybe more than ever had."

