New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A tractor has been set on fire at Delhi's India Gate by Punjab Youth Congress workers who were protesting against the farm bills which were passed by the Parliament on September 20. The fire has been put out by the fire department and the tractor has been removed.

DCP New Delhi said that the those who tried to set ablaze the tractor are being identified and probe is underway. Police also said that protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans.

"Around 15-20 persons gathered here and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe is underway," he said.

This comes a day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the three contentious farm bills that have triggered farmers' protest in several states, including Punjab and Haryana.

Protests in Punjab continued on Sunday with peasants squatting on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track. Farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been staging a sit-in on the rail track in Punjab since Wednesday.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

These three bills are: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta