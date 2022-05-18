Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: At least two rain-related deaths have been reported in Bengaluru after the city witnessed incessant rains on Wednesday. Bodies of two labourers were recovered from a pipeline work site in West Bengaluru’s Ullal as heavy rain pummeled the city throwing life out of gear.

According to DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil, the tragedy occurred following heavy rains on Tuesday night in Ullal Upanagar near Upkar Layout bus stand. Three persons entered the site and only one could survive.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Incessant rains trigger severe waterlogging in various parts of Bengaluru.



Last night visuals from Bakshi Garden, Cottonpet, Bengaluru

The deceased have been identified as Devbrath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Trilok, another labourer, however, managed to escape. The deceased was inside working when the rain picked up by 5 p.m. The water levels had risen too high by 7 p.m. preventing them from coming out, the DCP explained. The case is being investigated by the Jnanabharthi police station, he said.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema during next five days," IMD said in a series of Tweets.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next three days and isolated heavy for subsequent two days," it added.

A yellow alert has been issued on May 19 and 20 for the Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts.

