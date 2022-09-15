Toronto's Swaminarayan Temple Vandalised, India Asks Canada To Take Prompt Action

THE SWAMINARAYAN temple in Toronto has been defaced by "Canadian Khalistani extremists" with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime, prompting the Indian mission here to condemn the incident and urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.

We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators. @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto @PIB_India @DDNewslive @CanadainIndia @cgivancouver — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) September 15, 2022

The Indian High Commission on Thursday condemned the defacing and tweeted, " We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators."

A report by the Hindustan Times revealed that India's High Commission in Ottawa has conveyed a formal protest note over the vandalisation to Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry. The mission has sought an expeditious investigation into the episode and described it as a “hate crime”.

Reportedly, the front gate of the temple was defaced and spraypainted with the slogan, Khalistan Zindabad. The back entrance of the temple was also vandalised.

.

"Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned," he wrote.

Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all

This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crime

Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) September 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Brampton South Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu also expressed shock at the incident and tweeted, "I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto."

"We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions," she tweeted.

I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.

We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions. — Sonia Sidhu (@SoniaLiberal) September 14, 2022

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven faith dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service.

(With inputs from PTI )