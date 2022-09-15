Toronto's Swaminarayan Temple Vandalised, India Asks Canada To Take Prompt Action

Chandan Arya, who is a member of the Parliament of Canada also took to Twitter and said that the Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes

By Anushka Vats
Thu, 15 Sep 2022 12:33 PM IST
Minute Read
Toronto's Swaminarayan Temple Vandalised, India Asks Canada To Take Prompt Action
Image: Twitter/IndiaTales7

THE SWAMINARAYAN temple in Toronto has been defaced by "Canadian Khalistani extremists" with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime, prompting the Indian mission here to condemn the incident and urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.

The Indian High Commission on Thursday condemned the defacing and tweeted, " We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators."

A report by the Hindustan Times revealed that India's High Commission in Ottawa has conveyed a formal protest note over the vandalisation to Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry. The mission has sought an expeditious investigation into the episode and described it as a “hate crime”.

Reportedly, the front gate of the temple was defaced and spraypainted with the slogan, Khalistan Zindabad. The back entrance of the temple was also vandalised.

.

"Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned," he wrote.

Also Read
Day After Meeting Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor Triggers Reunion Buzz With..
Day After Meeting Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor Triggers Reunion Buzz With..

Meanwhile, Brampton South Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu also expressed shock at the incident and tweeted, "I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto."

"We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions," she tweeted.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven faith dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service.

(With inputs from PTI )

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.